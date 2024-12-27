Cat's hilariously unbothered reaction to owner "fainting" goes viral!

One cat owner's test of her pet's reaction to her "fainting" has gone viral on TikTok, thanks to the feline's perfectly unbothered response.

This cat wasn't exactly concerned when her owner pretended to faint in front of her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@alofgarden

Cats often have a reputation for being pretty independent and indifferent, but TikTok user @alofgarden decided to put that to the test with her own orange kitty.

So in a viral clip, she set up a camera and positioned herself in the middle of her living room. As her cat scampered past her, she pretended to faint and fell to the floor.

As soon as she touched the floor, the four-legged friend froze and turned her head to see what had happened.

But when she realized that it was just her owner crashing to the ground, the cat simply walked on without giving her a second glance!

Still, the cat mom wasn't exactly offended, writing in the caption, "No surprises there's."

Users poked fun at the pet's reaction in the comments by sharing their own interpretation of her thoughts during the viral moment.

"Damn... anyway," one joked, while another wrote, "must've been the wind."