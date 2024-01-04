Cats' hysterical reaction to "forbidden toy" goes TikTok viral!

Cats chasing yarn balls are as familiar of a mental picture as a dog with a bone, but responsible cat owners know not to let their kitties play with these potential choking and/or swallowing hazards. As a viral TikTok video shows, the danger doesn't stop cats from (desperately) wanting to play with balls of yarn!

A now-viral TikTok video captioned, "When mom is using the forbidden toy and we must resist" shows a woman knitting something on the couch.

The camera then pans over to the spot next to her where two adorable little kittens are staring entranced by the yarn.

This video from TikTok user @screamingfishy, originally shared last month, has garnered 496,500 views and counting!

People in the comments were definitely impressed by the kitties' incredible level of self-control.

"They look exhausted from the resistance lmao," one said.

Another wrote, "The look on their faces, they want it so bad."

"I keep my yarn in an Ikea box and feed the string through a hole in the side to keep it safe," a third suggested.