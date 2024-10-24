Cats' impressive box fort playground goes viral for all the right reasons
To make his cats' everyday lives a little more exciting, their owner grabbed a few boxes and turned them into hours of entertainment.
The man's partner captured the whole thing on video and published the footage on her TikTok page, @bitesfrombrum.
"pov: your fiancé sees a tiktok about finding ways to make everyday different for your cat for enrichment and now this is your living room..." the onscreen text reads.
In the video, viewers can see how he cut up the boxes with different entrances and exits to create an indoor playground for the fluffy four-legged friends!
The cat owners seem to have achieved their goal of creating a little more variety and building a stronger bond with their pets!
Indoor playground for cats goes viral on TikTok
Cats love to explore "new" environments, and even temporarily rearranging your furniture can help to create new paths and climbing opportunities for your beloved furball.
Boxes like the ones in the video are even more exciting when they are arranged as a kind of maze, and cats can discover treats or small toys in them.
"Stuff like this always proves to me why humans literally NEED free time for hobbies because it's clearly not just 'enrichment' for the cats, it's also enriching for the CatDad who clearly enjoying it," one TikTok user commented on the viral clip.
"My cat loves paper and plastic bags so people are always so confused when they are laying all over my apartment," wrote a second commenter.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bitesfrombrum