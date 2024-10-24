Cats' impressive box fort playground goes viral for all the right reasons

To make his cats ' everyday lives a little more exciting, their owner grabbed a few boxes and turned them into hours of entertainment.

Numerous TikTok viewers were delighted with the cat playground. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bitesfrombrum

The man's partner captured the whole thing on video and published the footage on her TikTok page, @bitesfrombrum.



"pov: your fiancé sees a tiktok about finding ways to make everyday different for your cat for enrichment and now this is your living room..." the onscreen text reads.

In the video, viewers can see how he cut up the boxes with different entrances and exits to create an indoor playground for the fluffy four-legged friends!

The cat owners seem to have achieved their goal of creating a little more variety and building a stronger bond with their pets!