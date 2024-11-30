Cat's lavish sleeping position goes viral: "My life is purrrfect"

Atticus the cat has gone viral for the rather unusual way he prefer to catch some Z's!

Two cat owners from the UK turned their feline friend into a social media star by filming a recent nap.

In the clip shared on the TikTok page @ragdollatticus, Atticus can be seen lying on his belly as he dozed off in a honey pot-shaped sleeping bag.

The cat kept his paws stretched out behind him, snoring to himself and enjoying the warmth of the nearby fireplace!

"How I sleep knowing my parents have 2 incomes, they treat me like their biological child, have a camera roll full of me, give me food every time I meow, use my name as the Wi-Fi password, and buy me a new toy or treat every time they leave the house," the video's caption read.

The hilarious moment was a big hit on TikTok and has been viewed over a million times!

Healthy adult cats sleep an average of 12 to 16 hours a day, but the older they get, the more sleep they need.