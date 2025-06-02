Cats prove they're the ultimate travel companions in adorable flight video

This cat owner can't seem to spend a minute without his beloved pets, leading him to take his furry friends with him on vacation! He captured the cats' extraordinary travels on social media, and the clips have become a viral hit.

After extensive preparations, cats Louie and Todd were completely calm on the flight. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@louieandtodd

Cats Louie and Todd have become Lazar Joksimovic's constant travel companions, and it goes without saying that some special preparations have to be made before traveling with his animal friends.

The 27-year-old told People that he reserves seats for his cats on the plane months in advance and makes sure that their vaccinations and health certificates are always up to date.

According to Joksimovic, the first few trips were child's play, especially as they didn't get to know much about their surroundings at a young age.

Later on, however, it would take a lot of training and contact to get Louie and Todd comfortable in noisy environments, which makes air travel much easier for them.

The more often the trio flew, the more relaxed everyone involved became.

"Todd was always chill. He was just a very chill cat to begin with. Louie was more skittish. But after a couple of flights, they got used to the whole process," he explained.

