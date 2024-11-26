Cat's puzzling Jekyll and Hyde vibes go viral: "This is a toxic relationship"

Chicago, Illinois - Kaelin was asked to look after a friend's cat but, as can be seen in a now-viral video, the animal was anything but enthusiastic to have a stranger in her space.

"pov: you offer to watch your friend's terrifying cat," reads the clip's onscreen text.

In it, the furry friend greets Kaelin at the door – but as soon as she enters the apartment, the kitty starts attacking her feet repeatedly and blocks her path.

In the next scene, Kaelin and Miss Kitty Baby the cat are sitting on the couch together, the Ragdoll cat snuggling up to the TikToker's leg.

But when she moves her leg, the fluffball starts to hiss at her, their sweet cuddle moment all but forgotten!

"For legal reasons miss kitty baby is a paid actor," jokes the video's caption.

With 1.1 million views and counting, the post is attracting a lot of comments from users.

"This is a toxic relationship," wrote the official account for Kiehl's skincare brand.

"She hates that she loves you," said another commenter.

"She said, 'in this house you fight for your pellegrino,'" added a third.