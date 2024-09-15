Cat's rare orange eye color leaves TikTokers in awe: "The most autumnal cat"
London, UK - Clementine, a two-year-old British Shorthair cat, has stunned the internet with a particularly rare trait!
A video shared on the TikTok page @clementinemeows has brought the furry friend a lot of attention!
Clementine, who lives with her owner, Rachel, and her partner, has strikingly beautiful orange eyes.
Some viewers wondered whether the hue was the result of a filter or a health disorder.
"Clementine's orange eyes are completely natural," Rachel told Newsweek.
"There's been a lot of speculation in the comments, but I can assure you that her eyes are healthy."
Orange eyes are a rare feature for cats, usually coming in bright shades or amber.
"We didn't choose Clementine specifically for her eyes, but they're certainly a stunning feature," Rachel explained.
"Halloween cat" Clementine has become a viral hit
"I had so many videos of Clementine and eventually gave in to putting them on TikTok," the cat mom said.
"To my surprise, within a month, we had our first viral video reaching 3 million views
Now, Clementine's TikTok account already has over 150,000 followers.
Online, the pet has been described by her fans as "the most autumnal cat I've ever seen" and even dubbed the perfect "Halloween cat."
"It's been amazing to see the global response, especially from US fans," the London native said.
"The cat community has been incredibly supportive, and it's so fun to see people's comments."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@clementinemeows