Cat's rare orange eye color leaves TikTokers in awe: "The most autumnal cat"

London, UK - Clementine, a two-year-old British Shorthair cat , has stunned the internet with a particularly rare trait!

Clementine, a two-year-old British Shorthair cat, has stunned the internet with a particularly rare trait! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@clementinemeows

A video shared on the TikTok page @clementinemeows has brought the furry friend a lot of attention!

Clementine, who lives with her owner, Rachel, and her partner, has strikingly beautiful orange eyes.

Some viewers wondered whether the hue was the result of a filter or a health disorder.

"Clementine's orange eyes are completely natural," Rachel told Newsweek.

"There's been a lot of speculation in the comments, but I can assure you that her eyes are healthy."

Orange eyes are a rare feature for cats, usually coming in bright shades or amber.

"We didn't choose Clementine specifically for her eyes, but they're certainly a stunning feature," Rachel explained.