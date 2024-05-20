Cat's strange wall-staring leads to startling discovery!
Michigan - When his owners moved houses in Michigan, Sumo the cat started acting quite strangely, often staring intensely at the walls of the new home.
While owner Rachael and her husband made fun of their pet, they had no idea what was really going on.
In an interview with Newsweek, Rachael explained the full story.
"Sumo used to stare at the walls in our apartment occasionally, too, so we didn't think anything was weird initially," she said.
However, things were a little different in the new house.
"But he's been doing it with such an intensity and dedication that we started to get suspicious," the 26-year-old said.
Eventually, the couple found out what their cat kept trying to tell them, and it wasn't good news for the homeowners!
Sumo the cat calls attention to a mouse problem!
They had mice in their new home!
So as not to endanger Sumo and their other cat, they set out non-toxic traps. It took less than ten minutes before they had caught their first rodent.
After the discovery, Sumo's owners said they now regret having doubted their little feline.
"He got a huge apology," Rachael said. "We broke out the good wet food and my husband bought him a rotisserie chicken the following day."
Still, she wanted to make one thing clear: "I think it's important for everyone to know that part of why we didn't believe Sumo at first is because we have two cats, and our other cat has shown absolutely no interest in the walls or the floor!"
Unfortunately, Rachael and her husband are still struggling with the mouse problem, so it's only a small consolation for them that a clip in which they tell Sumo's story has gone viral.
A good 400,000 users watched the video in the first five days!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@razzle.reads