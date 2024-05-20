Cat's strange wall-staring leads to startling discovery!

Michigan - When his owners moved houses in Michigan, Sumo the cat started acting quite strangely, often staring intensely at the walls of the new home.

Sumo the cat was quite preoccupied with the walls in his new home, leading his owners to grow suspicious. © Screenshot/TikTok/@razzle.reads

While owner Rachael and her husband made fun of their pet, they had no idea what was really going on.

In an interview with Newsweek, Rachael explained the full story.



"Sumo used to stare at the walls in our apartment occasionally, too, so we didn't think anything was weird initially," she said.

However, things were a little different in the new house.

"But he's been doing it with such an intensity and dedication that we started to get suspicious," the 26-year-old said.

Eventually, the couple found out what their cat kept trying to tell them, and it wasn't good news for the homeowners!

