Cat's suspicious reaction to human in bathtub has Reddit users in tears

For many people, soaking in a warm bath is one of the best ways to relax, but for this cat named Autumn, seeing her human bathe seems to have quite the opposite reaction.

A cat named Autumn eyes her human critically as she prepares to take a bath. © Screenshot/Reddit/cleirical

When Cleary Ellis settled in for a relaxing bath recently, her cat Autumn was nearby to watch the strange proceedings.

Apparently, the animal didn't seem to understand what her human was doing and stared at her critically as she got in the tub.

Ellis snapped a photo of the cheeky cat and shared it on the popular Suspicious Kitties Subreddit.

"Very suspicious about why I’m bathing…," she wrote above the image.

Users loved the post, giving it more than 370 upvotes.

Some joked the feline was acting as a "lifeguard" while her human submerged herself in the tub.