Cats take over air hockey table to compete in epic showdown!

Iowa - It's a well-known fact that cats can be quite playful, but the fact that they can play air hockey is certainly something new!

Cats Ru and Loa have discovered a new favorite game for themselves. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@misunderstoodapricot

A viral TikTok video featuring two kittens playing a game of air hockey has reached more than 11 million views in just a few days.

Owner Paige Wiebke decided to set up an old air hockey table in her house because she thought her family might have some fun with it.

But in the end, it turned out that the table was used less by the humans and more by her two cats, Ru and Loa!

The clip illustrates just how much the two felines can get involved in the game of skill, with both kitties sitting vigilantly at either end of the table in goalie position – each ready for their opponent's next move.

The video proved to be a big hit, and not just with cat lovers! With nearly two million likes and thousands of comments, it became a proper viral hit.

"This should be live on ESPN," one viewer commented, while another added, "I think I would watch this for hours."