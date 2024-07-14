Cat's wild antics while home alone leave owner in shock!

Gainesville, Florida - Greg had been at home with his new cat , Penny, for a week after adopting her from a shelter, and when he left the house to go back to work, the feline shocked him with some unexpected energy!

In the hilarious clip, which was shared on Reddit, the one-and-a-half-year-old cat can be seen running up and down the living room and from one side of the room to the other.

"Since I got her right before July the 4th, I was home on vacation the entire first week I had her," Greg told Newsweek.

"I did, however, have to go back to the office Monday the 8th, essentially leaving her alone for the first time."

"I couldn't believe the 9-second video that the camera captured. Her first day alone at the house and she wasn't missing me at all. Just zooming around."

Penny's antics are a classic example of frenetic random activity periods (FRAPs) – better known as the zoomies – and these sudden bursts of energy are not uncommon in young cats.

The furry friends often exhibit this behavior to burn off excess energy, usually after long periods of rest. It's also a natural expression of a cat's hunting instinct, in which they mimic the pursuit of prey.