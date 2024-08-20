Clingy rescue cat has the internet in tears – she really wants a particular visitor to take her home!
Akron, Ohio - One cat's response to an Ohio woman's lunchtime visits to One of A Kind Pet Rescue has the internet weeping... the kitty doesn't want to let this kind woman leave!
One of software engineer Valerie's favorite things to do during her lunch break is visit One of a Kind Pet Rescue and play with the cats.
Per a viral Reddit post, one particular cat's reaction to Valerie broke her heart.
Tinkerbell the gray cat doesn't play well with other cats, but she really warmed up to Valerie.
The first time the two met, Tinkerbell perched on Valerie's shoulder before moving over to her lap.
Then at a subsequent meeting, Tinkerbell settled onto her lap and growled when Valerie tried to move.
"I noticed as I was shifting around that she would growl so I thought that she was in pain," Valerie explained to Newsweek.
"I was concerned so I started lifting her up to inspect her which was when the claws came out. It turned out that she was growling whenever she was moved from my lap!"
Valerie quickly realized that Tinkerbell didn't want to let her go.
Reddit users want this woman to adopt the clingy rescue cat
Surprised by the animal's clingy reaction to Valerie, many Reddit users wanted her to drop everything and adopt Tinkerbell ASAP!
While Valerie thought the cat's response to her cuddles was adorable, adopting Tinkerbell simply isn't in the cards.
Valerie already has three cats at home and doesn't want to bring a cat that doesn't play well with others into her feline family.
"I want to give her a chance to be adopted out to a family that doesn't have any cats yet since she may thrive in a single-cat home better than a multi-cat home," Valerie explained.
That said, Valerie hasn't completely dismissed the idea of adopting Tinkerbell. If no one adopts this cute gray cat in a few months, she said she'll consider trying to introduce her to her other cats at home.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Reddit/Unhappy_Test6017