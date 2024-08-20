Clingy rescue cat has the internet in tears – she really wants a particular visitor to take her home!

Akron, Ohio - One cat's response to an Ohio woman's lunchtime visits to One of A Kind Pet Rescue has the internet weeping... the kitty doesn't want to let this kind woman leave!

Tinkerbell the cat adorably clings to Valerie, refusing to let go. © Screenshot/Reddit/Unhappy_Test6017

One of software engineer Valerie's favorite things to do during her lunch break is visit One of a Kind Pet Rescue and play with the cats.

Per a viral Reddit post, one particular cat's reaction to Valerie broke her heart.

Tinkerbell the gray cat doesn't play well with other cats, but she really warmed up to Valerie.

The first time the two met, Tinkerbell perched on Valerie's shoulder before moving over to her lap.

Then at a subsequent meeting, Tinkerbell settled onto her lap and growled when Valerie tried to move.

"I noticed as I was shifting around that she would growl so I thought that she was in pain," Valerie explained to Newsweek.

"I was concerned so I started lifting her up to inspect her which was when the claws came out. It turned out that she was growling whenever she was moved from my lap!"



Valerie quickly realized that Tinkerbell didn't want to let her go.