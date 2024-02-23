Copycat alert! Cat gets gifted miniature version of its humans' living room!

Los Angeles, California - This little cat has just been gifted its very own living room, decorated to match with its' humans!

And you thought that you're kitty was spoiled!

A post from LA-based Instagram user @nihaokylen aka Kylen Chen-Troester has gone viral with 789,000 likes and counting!

"I made my cat a living room that matches mine," Kylen captioned the post.

"I guess you could call it a...copycat room."

"This is the dumbest but also best thing I've ever done," she added.

The video post shows Kylen's adorable little cat chilling on a raised alcove made to look like a mini duplicate of the human-sized living room below.



Accessible to the animal via small wall steps, the cat living room features a tiny white sofa, checkered rug, mini potted plant, framed wall art, and a softly lit globe light.

The lower living room similarly has a white couch, framed wall art, a potted plant, a checkerboard rug, and a globe light.

Granted, the cat's digs don't have a TV – but all it has to do is look down at the other living room to watch!