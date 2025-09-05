Couple adopts adorable kitten – and quickly realizes something is wrong

When a young family adopted a black kitten from the animal shelter, they had no idea that the cat would soon become an internet star.

Bowie the cat has what her owners call "wonky eyes," later diagnosed as a rare pupil disorder. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@baileybo

The kitty's owner shared an amazing slideshow on her TikTok page in June, where you can see how the feline looked completely normal at first.

But then came a shock: the little cat's eyes soon changed – one pupil became noticeably smaller than the other.

Over the course of the slideshow, the left pupil shrinks to a narrow black spot, while the right remains normally dilated, giving the cat a unique crooked expression.

As the kitten's owner explained in the onscreen text, even the vet didn't know what to do.

"POV you get a kitten with wonky eyes and the vet says 'idk maybe she'll grow out of it,'" the cat mom wrote.

After a closer examination, it became clear that the black cat suffers from anisocoria, a rare pupil disorder. The kitty also has more toes than normal, another peculiarity called polydactyly.

Because of her unusual appearance, the young couple christened their new kitten with a legendary name: Bowie, a nod to music icon David Bowie, who was also diagnosed with anisocoria.