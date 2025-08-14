Cat owner can't close dishwasher – until he finds the hilarious problem!
Victoria, Canada - In a viral clip, a cat owner named Kal Vincet was in for a hilarious surprise when he filmed his struggle to close the dishwasher.
The video, which has been viewed more than 15 million times, shows the Canadian explaining that he hasn't been able to close his dishwasher all the way.
So, he attempts to push it one more time before panning the camera inside the dishwasher – where his cat, Apollo, stares back at him with wide eyes!
The moment got TikTokers laughing, but Apollo's owner admitted the explanation came as no surprise!
In an interview with Newsweek, the 38-year-old said that Apollo loves to hide.
"He will go in the dishwasher, cupboards, or drawers any chance he gets," Vincent said.
"I knew he was in the dishwasher on this occasion. He loves sitting in the dish rack on the counter as well – he wants to be dishes."
In this case, he couldn't resist filming the moment, and its viral success has proven him right!
Apollo the cat has some unusual habits
The TikToker was surprised by how many views the clip has amassed, but he told the outlet that he hopes his "silly kitty made everyone's day."
Vincent shared that, unlike many other cats, his feline has a preference for water – that's why Apollo can often be found in the sink or outside playing with the hose.
But the furry friend also has other qualities, as his owner emphasized.
"He's actually quite smart. He'll regularly jump onto my shoulder and hang out with me in the kitchen or when I'm on the computer," Vincent said.
"He responds well to training, and can sit, beg, and go in a circle."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@neo_kal