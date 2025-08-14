Cat owner can't close dishwasher – until he finds the hilarious problem!

Victoria, Canada - In a viral clip, a cat owner named Kal Vincet was in for a hilarious surprise when he filmed his struggle to close the dishwasher.

Kal Vincent struggled to close his dishwasher – until he found a surprise inside! © Screenshot/TikTok/@neo_kal

The video, which has been viewed more than 15 million times, shows the Canadian explaining that he hasn't been able to close his dishwasher all the way.

So, he attempts to push it one more time before panning the camera inside the dishwasher – where his cat, Apollo, stares back at him with wide eyes!

The moment got TikTokers laughing, but Apollo's owner admitted the explanation came as no surprise!

In an interview with Newsweek, the 38-year-old said that Apollo loves to hide.

"He will go in the dishwasher, cupboards, or drawers any chance he gets," Vincent said.

"I knew he was in the dishwasher on this occasion. He loves sitting in the dish rack on the counter as well – he wants to be dishes."

In this case, he couldn't resist filming the moment, and its viral success has proven him right!