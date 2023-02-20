Cuddly cat captures TikTokers' hearts with sweet reaction to a kiss

Turkey - Who says cats aren't affectionate? This kitty got a kiss on the cheek from its human and melted millions of TikTok users' hearts with its sweet reaction.

Zeki and his cat snuggle together in a viral TikTok video. © tiktok.com/@zekicbk

The video, uploaded by TikTok user zekicbk, lasts just eight seconds. While that may seem short, it's enough time to show just how close a bond he has with his cat.

In the clip, Zeki is seen sitting on a sofa with his cat. Then he turns to the side and gives the feline a kiss on the cheek.

The kitty doesn't seem distressed at all and even repays Zeki with a hug, nestling against his face and putting a paw around his neck.

The heartwarming clip became a viral hit on TikTok. After two and a half weeks, the video has more than 14.2 million views and 3.2 million likes.