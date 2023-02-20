Cuddly cat captures TikTokers' hearts with sweet reaction to a kiss
Turkey - Who says cats aren't affectionate? This kitty got a kiss on the cheek from its human and melted millions of TikTok users' hearts with its sweet reaction.
The video, uploaded by TikTok user zekicbk, lasts just eight seconds. While that may seem short, it's enough time to show just how close a bond he has with his cat.
In the clip, Zeki is seen sitting on a sofa with his cat. Then he turns to the side and gives the feline a kiss on the cheek.
The kitty doesn't seem distressed at all and even repays Zeki with a hug, nestling against his face and putting a paw around his neck.
The heartwarming clip became a viral hit on TikTok. After two and a half weeks, the video has more than 14.2 million views and 3.2 million likes.
TikTok users love the sweet cat video: "thank you i needed this"
TikTokers gushed over the cute kitty vid with more than 13,400 comments. A user named Selin wrote, "thank you i needed this." Many others seemed to agree, giving the comment more than 48,700 likes.
On Zeki's channel, there are also other videos of him and his cuddly cat. In one of the clips, the purring pet presses its head firmly against its human's face – garnering another 800,000 likes.
But another post from the beginning of January shows that even the tightest of human-cat bonds can sometimes have its tensions. In the video, Zeki and the cat start out cuddling as usual before the feline suddenly tries to bite its human's cheek.
Cover photo: tiktok.com/@zekicbk