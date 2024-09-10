"Cutie pie" cat picks the silliest place for her new bed in hysterical TikTok video

St. Louis, Missouri - A confused kitchen-dwelling kitty cat decided that a cooling pie crust was the perfect place to make her new bed in a hilarious TikTok video!

A new viral video shows a sweet bicolor cat that made itself comfortable on a freshly baked pie crust.

Her owner had put the delicious baked good on the counter to cool and left the pastry unattended in the meantime – much to her mischievous kitty's delight.

When the pet owner returned to the kitchen, she saw what her cat had done and told her to skedaddle!

The startled cat simply ran away, scattering crumbs everywhere in the process.

Naturally, the furry friend showed no remorse for ruining the dessert.

"How i felt after she decided to take a nap in my freshly baked graham cracker crust," the woman wrote in the caption of her clip, backing it with an all-meow version of Billie Eilish's melancholy ballad What Was I Made For?