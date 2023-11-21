Cycling cat involved in scary accident caught on camera

London, UK - Travis Nelson and his Norwegian forest cat , Sigrid, have become beloved internet stars for their viral cycling strolls, but, unfortunately, accidents on the road are unavoidable.

Travis Nelson and his cat, Sigrid, have become popular online for their viral cycling videos. © Screenshot/Instagram/skintension

Over a million people follow the pair on their social media profiles on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and the like, with fans gushing over the duo's bicycle adventures.

But the pair's latest video published on Monday probably left their followers breathless, as Travis and Sigrid were involved in a frightening accident.

As the two were cycling in central London with Sigrid's white fur flapping in the wind as they drove, a moped rider approached from behind and collided with them.

The video shows Sigrid being thrown out of her basket and falling onto the road, but thankfully, her owner was able to quickly get her back in the basket safely.