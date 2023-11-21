Cycling cat involved in scary accident caught on camera
London, UK - Travis Nelson and his Norwegian forest cat, Sigrid, have become beloved internet stars for their viral cycling strolls, but, unfortunately, accidents on the road are unavoidable.
Over a million people follow the pair on their social media profiles on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and the like, with fans gushing over the duo's bicycle adventures.
But the pair's latest video published on Monday probably left their followers breathless, as Travis and Sigrid were involved in a frightening accident.
As the two were cycling in central London with Sigrid's white fur flapping in the wind as they drove, a moped rider approached from behind and collided with them.
The video shows Sigrid being thrown out of her basket and falling onto the road, but thankfully, her owner was able to quickly get her back in the basket safely.
Sigrid the cat suffered no injuries in the crash
A policewoman who happened to be nearby in her car and witnessed the crash asked how the two cyclists were feeling — and scolded Travis for not wearing a helmet.
Despite bruises on his knees, back, and shoulders, Travis did not want to press charges against the driver.
He is expected to make a full recovery but said he won't be able to ride for a bit.
As for Sigrid, life as a cat will go on as normal, as the feline suffered no injuries despite the scare.
The unlikely duo made headlines in September after they encountered Harry Styles and girlfriend Taylor Russell while out on a ride in London, with Sigrid giving a disapproving hiss to the pop star in a hilarious viral clip.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/skintension