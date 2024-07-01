Daredevil kitten insists on taking this dangerous shortcut in viral TikTok!

By Steffi Feldman

Birdie the Ragdoll cat has been taking her name too literally in this viral video documenting the kitty's adorable and mischievous hijinks!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@birdiebkitty

With 6.8 million views and counting, a video of Birdie attempting to fly has been grabbing the attention of TikTokers.

The clip, which shows an indignant kitten arguing with her owner Joy about the best way to get downstairs sans the stairs, is captioned, "I did not name you 'Birdie' so you could fly!"

Birdie's owner explains in another video how one night, the kitten miraculously ended up from the second floor to the first despite the stairs being cut off from her.

"It was Birdie's first night here last night, I put her upstairs in my room, closed the door so that she couldn't come back down," Joy said, noting that the cat "had access to... the bedroom, and then I left the loft [balcony] open because that's where her litter box is and the water and things of that nature."

"Where do you think she was when I came home from dinner last night? She was over here on the couch! How do we think Birdie got from up there to down here?"

Joy quickly added that she was "going to teach [Birdie] how to use the stairs now."

Is Birdie the cat still jumping off the balcony?

While the cat has gotten used to using the stairs, she's still rolled off the balcony a few times since her viral video.
While the cat has gotten used to using the stairs, she's still rolled off the balcony a few times since her viral video.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@birdiebkitty

Whether Birdie jumped or fell is still up to debate, but either way, the cat soon decided that this detour was the best way to make the trip.

    "I love her, but she is lazy. Like any fur toddler, she was simply crying in hopes that I would come and get her. I refused, in hopes that she would find the stairs, and she did," the cat owner told Newsweek.

    Birdie has accidentally rolled off the edge a few times since then while going after a toy, but the growing cat is now seven pounds and "will surely be leaping off that balcony intentionally in a matter of months."

    Joy has a camera facing the balcony in case she does, however – just in case!

    Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@birdiebkitty

