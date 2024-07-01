Daredevil kitten insists on taking this dangerous shortcut in viral TikTok!

Los Angeles, California - Birdie the Ragdoll cat has been taking her name too literally in this viral video documenting the kitty's adorable and mischievous hijinks!

With 6.8 million views and counting, a video of Birdie attempting to fly has been grabbing the attention of TikTokers.

The clip, which shows an indignant kitten arguing with her owner Joy about the best way to get downstairs sans the stairs, is captioned, "I did not name you 'Birdie' so you could fly!"

Birdie's owner explains in another video how one night, the kitten miraculously ended up from the second floor to the first despite the stairs being cut off from her.

"It was Birdie's first night here last night, I put her upstairs in my room, closed the door so that she couldn't come back down," Joy said, noting that the cat "had access to... the bedroom, and then I left the loft [balcony] open because that's where her litter box is and the water and things of that nature."

"Where do you think she was when I came home from dinner last night? She was over here on the couch! How do we think Birdie got from up there to down here?"

Joy quickly added that she was "going to teach [Birdie] how to use the stairs now."