"Demon" cat refuses to go to the vet in struggle bus TikTok clip
Los Angeles, California - A TikTok clip of a rescue cat named Hazel hissing before a vet visit as if she's possessed has the internet howling with laughter. This kitty's yowls make it sound like she came straight from the underworld.
TikToker Kiara Burns shared a video of her unsuccessful attempts to put her orange cat in its carrier and take her to the vet.
The clip is hysterical because Hazel sounds like a demon! She hisses, growls, yowls, and evades her owner's grasp as if her life depends on it.
The funny clip boasts over 1.6 million views and counting, and TikTokers are all about this cat's yowling on the struggle bus.
Despite Kiara's failure to catch Hazel, the owner still loves her pet.
"Happy 5 year adoptaversary to the best thing to ever happen to me!" " Kiara captioned the clip.
"Hazel, you give me a run for my money and I couldn’t love you more."
The rescue cat may sound like a demon, but she's really a cuddle bug
Hazel may sound like a scary cat, but that's not the whole truth, Kiara told Newsweek.
"She is a spicy orange kitty who doesn't like anything she doesn't want to do, especially the vet!" she explained.
"But snuggles immediately after screaming at the top of her lungs so really she's just a brilliant girl."
Per the VCA Animal Hospitals, many cats learn to associate their carriers with negative experiences. These animal experts urge pet owners not to store the carrier away from the animal and only take it out when it's time for that dreaded appointment. Instead, leave it where the cat feels comfortable sleeping and likes to play, so it gets used to having it around.
Lots of TikTok users sympathized with Kiara in the comments. Some said their orange cats put up the same kind of fight before transporting. One user noted that this is more common than you'd think: "As a vet receptionist I get so many calls like 'I’m sorry we have to miss our appointment, we can’t get our cat in the carrier.'"
It looks like Hazel isn't the only one that hates its carrier.
For more tips on how to get your cat into a carrier, check out our guide.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kiaracburns