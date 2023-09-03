"Demon" cat refuses to go to the vet in struggle bus TikTok clip

Los Angeles, California - A TikTok clip of a rescue cat named Hazel hissing before a vet visit as if she's possessed has the internet howling with laughter. This kitty's yowls make it sound like she came straight from the underworld.

Kiara Burns's rescue cat named Hazel makes some wild noises when her owner tries to put her in her cat carrier. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kiaracburns

TikToker Kiara Burns shared a video of her unsuccessful attempts to put her orange cat in its carrier and take her to the vet.

The clip is hysterical because Hazel sounds like a demon! She hisses, growls, yowls, and evades her owner's grasp as if her life depends on it.

The funny clip boasts over 1.6 million views and counting, and TikTokers are all about this cat's yowling on the struggle bus.

Despite Kiara's failure to catch Hazel, the owner still loves her pet.

"Happy 5 year adoptaversary to the best thing to ever happen to me!" " Kiara captioned the clip.

"Hazel, you give me a run for my money and I couldn’t love you more."