Depressed cat's heartbreaking story has TikTok wiping away tears: "Animals aren't disposable"
Duxbury, Massachusetts - A black and while cat named George got surrendered to an animal shelter for a heartbreaking reason that left TikTokers in tears.
A note attached to George's crate revealed his human had to make an impossible choice: "Surrendered because owner lives with parents and parents said she had to get rid of cat to live in their home."
Madison Opachinski, a volunteer at the Standish Humane Society, in Duxbury, Massachusetts, shared George's story to TikTok.
It shows George, a rotund black and white cat, refusing to eat and looking very upset.
"When a cat comes in, we often can tell what kind of relationship they had with their person by the way they act," Opachinski wrote. "Cats who are this depressed often had a loving owner."
The TikToker also reminded viewers – especially parents – that animals aren't disposable.
With over 2.5 millions views, her video certainly made a big impact on users.
"We see how heartbroken this baby is. But imagine how heartbroken his owner is right now. I would be devastated," one commented.
TikTok hype may help this cat find a forever home!
Opachinski told Newsweek that George's previous owner, a young woman, was forced to surrender her companion animal because the male cat "was not neutered and had been spraying and urinating in the house."
Rescue workers tried to convince the owner to have George neutered to help solve the problem, and even offered to pay for the procedure. Sadly, the family didn't see this as a solution and George was left at the shelter.
But thanks to the outrage over his, he may have a new home pretty soon.
"Due to the video, the shelter has gotten so many applications for George from people all over the US," Opachinski said.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/TikTok/Madison Opachinski