Depressed cat's heartbreaking story has TikTok wiping away tears: "Animals aren't disposable"

Duxbury, Massachusetts - A black and while cat named George got surrendered to an animal shelter for a heartbreaking reason that left TikTokers in tears.

This cat's human was forced to surrender him for for the saddest reason! © Collage: screenshots/TikTok/Madison Opachinski

A note attached to George's crate revealed his human had to make an impossible choice: "Surrendered because owner lives with parents and parents said she had to get rid of cat to live in their home."

Madison Opachinski, a volunteer at the Standish Humane Society, in Duxbury, Massachusetts, shared George's story to TikTok.

It shows George, a rotund black and white cat, refusing to eat and looking very upset.

"When a cat comes in, we often can tell what kind of relationship they had with their person by the way they act," Opachinski wrote. "Cats who are this depressed often had a loving owner."

The TikToker also reminded viewers – especially parents – that animals aren't disposable.

With over 2.5 millions views, her video certainly made a big impact on users.

"We see how heartbroken this baby is. But imagine how heartbroken his owner is right now. I would be devastated," one commented.