Dog and cat seem to be madly in love: "Is that normal?"

The owner of this cat and dog asked her followers if their unusual love story was "normal."

The owner of this cat and dog asked her followers if their unusual love story was "normal." © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kayaandbernie

A clip on the TikTok account @kayaandbernie shows two pets – Kaya the Samoyed dog and Bernard the Tabby cat – cuddling together.

"Seems pretty serious," the on-screen video text reads. "They don't even hide it anymore."

Bernard is shown in the video licking Kaya's face affectionately, followed by more clips of the two over the years.

According to the video, the deep bond between the two pets was evident from the very first day they met!

"Since the day they met... Love started flowing," the text reads.

"We can see the passion every day. And the moments they share... Like the time hasn't passed."

To this day, the two best buddies are virtually joined at the hip. They like to play, sleep, and eat together – and don't forget cuddles!

The video ended with the words, "Too cute to watch. We love our little odd couple."

So far, the viral TikTok video, which was appropriately combined with the song Just the Two of Us, has gone viral with over 352,600 views and counting!

