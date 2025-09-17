Drama queen cat pulls out all the stops to beg for dinner after it comes one minute late

Los Angeles, California - Daisy the cat ' s life is anything but easy, especially when it comes to getting her second dinner of the day.

Daisy the cat's life is anything but easy. Can you imagine having to wait a whole minute for food? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@daisythecatofla

A viral video on the kitty's TikTok account has been making over 2.4 million people laugh.

In the clip, Daisy can be seen looking at her imploringly.

The reason: "Second dinner is at 9 pm and it's 9:01 pm."

Clearly, a minute seems agonizingly long to the furry friend.

Full of despair, she looks at her favorite human and meows softly for assistance.

When the young woman in front of her doesn't respond, the kitty has no choice but to bring out the big guns.

Without further ado, Daisy stands up on her hind legs, makes herself as tall as she can, and starts pleading with her front paws together.

Her meowing gets louder and louder – especially when she realizes that she is not being taken very seriously and that her owner is just laughing at her behavior.

However, her loving owner can't resist for long. Just a few moments later, she takes pity on her pet and brings her something to eat.