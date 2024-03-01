"Easily amused" cats have got TikTok in stitches!

Saint Paul, Minnesota - These cat owners know how to show their pets a good time, and all it takes is some bubble tea!

A now-viral video captioned, "Our cats are so easily amused," shows two cats adorably entranced by the bubble tea tapioca pearls traveling through a straw.

With 10.2 million views, maybe the cats aren't the only ones who are "easily amused!"

Shaun Petrovich – aka @shaunpdiddy – posted the video of his cats Marble and Millie eyeing his girlfriend Gabby's bubble tea with a keen interest.

At first, he just thought the food-motivated animals were hungry for a treat, Petrovich told Newsweek.

"They became so invested" in it, he soon realized that "it turned into a game for them."

"They're very well-behaved when it comes to us eating and usually just watch when we eat to see if we'll give them some food, so I wasn't surprised initially," he said

"Once they started tracking the boba pearls up the straw, it was so funny, and that's when I wanted to record to capture the moment!"