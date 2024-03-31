Elderly rescue cat completely transforms in his new home!
Cats that are adopted from animal shelters may react differently to their new homes. Some settle in immediately, while others need a lot of time – and the latter was the case for a 15-year-old cat called Pete.
A heartbreaking TikTok video from cat owner Kamilė recounts how she had to wait months for her rescue cat Pete to come to her for the first time.
Kamilė and her husband had taken the cat from an animal shelter and tried their hardest to bond with him. Pete was very timid and usually hid under the furniture, however.
When Kamilė wanted to play with him, the poor little kitty would just sit there and stare sadly at the toys.
His new owners wondered if Pete missed his previous owners or had experienced some trauma in the past.
Kamilė didn't give up, though, and continued to give the furry friend all her love.
Then, after a few months, her tireless efforts and loving patience finally paid off.
Pete the cat finally blossoms with his new family
Months later, Pete slowly showed an interest in playing, chasing after a ball and playing like a kitten again!
He gradually started to show more of his personality and appeared to feel more at home.
The animal's amazing transformation touched thousands, making the clip a viral success.
"Thank you for showing this sweet king the love he deserves," wrote one user.
Another added that "cats need to decompress when they get to a new home. the older they get the longer. you love him. he knows it."
Kamilė was overjoyed that the cat was finally able to open up, and it looks like Pete finally found his peace.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kiiim90