Elderly rescue cat completely transforms in his new home!

Cats that are adopted from animal shelters may react differently to their new homes. Some settle in immediately, while others need a lot of time – and the latter was the case for a 15-year-old cat called Pete .

At first, Pete the cat was sad and withdrawn in his new home – but his owner didn't give up. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kiiim90

A heartbreaking TikTok video from cat owner Kamilė recounts how she had to wait months for her rescue cat Pete to come to her for the first time.

Kamilė and her husband had taken the cat from an animal shelter and tried their hardest to bond with him. Pete was very timid and usually hid under the furniture, however.

When Kamilė wanted to play with him, the poor little kitty would just sit there and stare sadly at the toys.

His new owners wondered if Pete missed his previous owners or had experienced some trauma in the past.

Kamilė didn't give up, though, and continued to give the furry friend all her love.

Then, after a few months, her tireless efforts and loving patience finally paid off.