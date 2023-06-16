Feline friend for life! Woman pays thousands to freeze-dry her dead cat

One TikTok user gave the saying "best friends forever" a new meaning after opting to freeze-dry her dead cat so they could still do the whole life thing together.

One TikTok user detailed her experience freeze-drying her dead cat, Lokicat, in a video that's gone viral. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/teapourn

Sometimes, pets are taken from their owners far too soon.

Such was the case for TikTok user and clothing designer Soren High from Portland, who spent $3,200 to freeze-dry her 16-year-old dead cat, Lokicat, after witnessing the feline's death.

In the viral video with over 6.5 million views, High explained: "I witnessed my cat being killed by a dog I was fostering in front of my house late at night."

The animal lover took a deep breath before adding: "This has been one of the hardest losses of my life, and I’ve never experienced anything like this before, and since her death was such a sudden loss."



Ultimately, high decided the best way to preserve Lokicat's memory was to freeze-dry her. In a follow-up video, High explained why she went the freeze-dried route instead of opting for taxidermy.

"Freeze drying has less impact on the body tissues, making the preservation much more ideal. There’s very little chance that she wouldn’t look like herself through freeze-dry," High said.