Fluffy cat wows TikTok with snugly surprise!

Washington DC - TikTok users are raving about how a fluffy gray cat named Paquito snuggles with his owner. One particular clip of this cat has wowed millions.

TikTok can't get over how snugly this cat is. The fluffy thing likes to sleep wrapped up in his owner's arms. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/paquito_thecat

Some think cats don't cuddle and are aloof, unpredictable creatures. But a two-year-old fluffy gray and white cat named Paquito regularly proves that cats can be great snugglers.

Andrea Sosa, Paquito's human, describes him as "The cuddliest cat on the internet," in their TikTok profile. She adopted Piquito at a local adoption event, after he purred himself to sleep in her arms.

Paquito is a Siberian Maine Coon mix and according to Andrea's last viral hit, this feline is her "soulmate." The TikTok clip shows how this cat and human cuddle up together for a nap.

The subtitle of the clip says, "I never thought I would find my soulmate in a cat. Yet here we are."

This vid boasts 47 million views and counting, and TikTok users are here for the cuteness and this cat's deep rumbling purrs.