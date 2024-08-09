Frightened cat no longer recognizes her dog bestie for this silly reason!

Ozzy the cat can hardly believe her eyes w hen Bear the dog returns from a trip. Or is it the pup's new accessory that has the poor cat so spooked?

Ozzy seemed downright terrified by her former dog bestie!

This reaction might be down to the fact that the pooch was wearing a new accessory – a colorful new kerchief is seen tied around his furry neck.



Is Ozzy the cat not a fan of the "gardencore" fashion trend or something?

In any case, Ozzy couldn't take her eyes off the dog and always kept a safe distance, her fur standing up.

Bear had also been to the groomer shortly beforehand, his owner Anna said in her TikTok clip of the encounter.

The cute clip of the brother and sister went viral on TikTok, with one user drawing attention to the funny reaction of the dog who seemed to wonder who the cat was afraid of.