Giant Maine Coon's voice doesn't match its looks and TikTok thinks its hilarious!
Indonesia - Main Coon cats are known as gentle giants, but even that cute nickname didn't prepare TikTok users for the hilarious discrepancy between this fantastic feline's appearance and its sound!
A cat as large as this Maine Coon makes you think that it must have a meow matching its size.
But as a now-viral TikTok clip shows, looks can be deceiving.
The clip, bearing the apt subtitle "when his voice doesn't match his face," starts with a full-frontal view of a huge gray cat with piercing yellow eyes and regal-looking ear tufts.
Then comes this behemoth's meow, and let's just say it's anything over than menacing!
The fluffy feline's lets out an adorable, high-pitched squeal!
TikTok users shocked by Maine Coon's meow
The cute clip has been viewed a whopping 7.8 million times and boasts more than two million likes. Many TikTok users were shocked by the cat's adorable meep, having clearly expected something different.
Some compared its meow to a Pokémon, while others gushed over its cute looks, an impression that was only added to by the heartwarming meow.
In the end, there's a pretty good argument that there's absolutely no mismatch between looks and sound here. Both are equally cute!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/TikTok/kanala_mainecoon