Giant Maine Coon's voice doesn't match its looks and TikTok thinks its hilarious!

Indonesia - Main Coon cats are known as gentle giants, but even that cute nickname didn't prepare TikTok users for the hilarious discrepancy between this fantastic feline's appearance and its sound!

The sound this huge Maine Coon cat makes has TIkTok shocked! © collage: screenshot/TikTok/kanala_mainecoon

A cat as large as this Maine Coon makes you think that it must have a meow matching its size.

But as a now-viral TikTok clip shows, looks can be deceiving.

The clip, bearing the apt subtitle "when his voice doesn't match his face," starts with a full-frontal view of a huge gray cat with piercing yellow eyes and regal-looking ear tufts.

Then comes this behemoth's meow, and let's just say it's anything over than menacing!

The fluffy feline's lets out an adorable, high-pitched squeal!