Greedy cat snatches up steak as he steals owner's groceries!

Cats know when to pounce, as one TikToker recently found out the hard way! A kitty named Blue noticed that his human had left out the grocieres and assumed finders keepers.

TikTokers are all about how this greedy cat goes for the groceries! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@__olesya__

Olesya Krishchuk assumed that her groceries could sit in the kitchen for a few minutes, so she left it there as she went to put her baby down for a nap.

When she returned, she quickly realized she'd made a big mistake.

Her pet, a cat named Blue, had rummaged through the unattended bags and stolen the most expensive part of the shopping: a steak!

The feisty feline had torn through the plastic wrap and was munching on the prime cut when Olesya returned to the kitchen.

Luckily, she took out a phone and caught the naughty cat in the act and shared the moment on TikTok.

Olesya's video of her greedy cat gobbling up her groceries boasts over 385,000 views, and users are totally obsessed with Blue's bold moves.