Grieving cat gives his owner permission to get a new kitten in the sweetest possible way

Wiltshire, UK - A TikTok clip of a cat named Boo constantly carrying around his deceased sibling's collar has the internet weeping. The kitty's owner is convinced this means Boo is giving her permission to bring home a new pet!

This cat's way of telling his owner its alright to get a new kitten has the internet weeping. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Rainn.without

Last February, tattoo artist and TikToker Rainn's black cat named Grimm passed away.

Grimm's brother, a white cat named Boo, took the loss hard. Rain says even after four months, her cat was still grieving.

Then out of the blue, Boo's started doing something strange. As Rain explained in a now-viral video, Boo kept bringing his sister's collar to Rainn, looking at her, and meowing.

"Tonight, he keeps bringing me her collar, such weird timing as we're bringing home a new little brother for him in a few days. It's like she's telling me it's ok? " Rainn wrote in the caption.

TikToker users couldn't get over this grieving cat and said the video had them weeping.