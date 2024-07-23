Grieving cat gives his owner permission to get a new kitten in the sweetest possible way
Wiltshire, UK - A TikTok clip of a cat named Boo constantly carrying around his deceased sibling's collar has the internet weeping. The kitty's owner is convinced this means Boo is giving her permission to bring home a new pet!
Last February, tattoo artist and TikToker Rainn's black cat named Grimm passed away.
Grimm's brother, a white cat named Boo, took the loss hard. Rain says even after four months, her cat was still grieving.
Then out of the blue, Boo's started doing something strange. As Rain explained in a now-viral video, Boo kept bringing his sister's collar to Rainn, looking at her, and meowing.
"Tonight, he keeps bringing me her collar, such weird timing as we're bringing home a new little brother for him in a few days. It's like she's telling me it's ok? " Rainn wrote in the caption.
TikToker users couldn't get over this grieving cat and said the video had them weeping.
TikTok users were heartbroken when they saw the video of this mourning cat. One cried, "Oh gosh. This is heartbreaking."
"He lost his shadow. I am so sorry for both of you," wrote another user.
Other TikToker interpreted Boo's behavior as a sign and agreed that Boo was telling his owner he was ready for a new friend.
Boo is no longer focused on mourning his sister, as he's got a new little brother named Drax, who is keeping him busy! As another sweet TikTok clip shows, the black kitten Drax's favorite thing to do is attack Boo's tail.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Rainn.without