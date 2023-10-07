Grumpiest cat on the internet has a heartwarming story

Buchanan, Georgia - The Haralson County Animal Shelter specializes in rescuing and caring for "special cats ," but their newest animal tenant Igor left them all confounded.

Everyone wants to know – what's the deal with Igor's eyes? © Screenshot/Facebook/Haralson County Animal Shelter

"I've never seen another cat like that," said field officer Amanda Matthews in an interview with The Dodo this week.

Matthews, Igor's primary caregiver, added, "He’s very unique with his grumpy face."

The orange tabby's oversized eyes are immediately striking, and veterinarians at the Buchanan, Georgia, shelter set out to examine his condition.

Although it was clear to vets from the start that Igor's eyes were malformed, they wanted to see whether and how well the cat could see with them.

Luckily, Matthews had good news on that front.