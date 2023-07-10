How two cats react to a baby chihuahua melts millions of hearts

Millions of TikTokers can't get over how these two cats react to a sleeping puppy. It's as if they want to make sure the little dog is alright.

These cats can't believe that a baby chihuahua is sleeping on their couch. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lana.rode1

The TikTok clip shows the cats' reaction to a sleeping baby chihuahua. The felines look huge compared to the little dog, and they are both very interested in the small pup.

When one of the two cats notices the doggo all curled up, it comes over and attempts to pull the blanket off of the dog, gently with her paw.

Then, the curious cat proceeds to paw the sleeping pooch. It doesn't stir despite the cat's pats. The camera then pans to another cat, standing on its back legs and looking utterly confused and concerned about the sleeping animal.

Over two million users have seen the sweet vid. Thousands gush over the cuteness writing things like, "How cute," "soo sweet," and "beautiful" in the comments.