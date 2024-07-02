Indoor cat comes home from wild all-night bender outside looking hilariously bedraggled!

Wales, UK - This indoor cat escaped the house in a new viral video, and the formerly fancy feline returned home looking pretty worse for wear from her crazy all-night bender!

A viral video of the incident – which has 203,100 views and counting on TikTok – is cheekily captioned, "Does anybody know a good cat groomer?"



The chinchilla Persian cat came home after her middle-of-the-night jailbreak looking noticeably scraggly as compared to the usually pristine snow-white mane that she is known for on her owner @alys.lewi's TikTok account.

According to the pet's human, the kitty got more than she bargained for when she decided to jump from a second-floor window to take a stroll outside in the rain of western Wales.

"She's really small, so I have no idea how she landed it!" the owner told Newsweek.

This was the first, and hopefully the last, escape attempt from the fluffball.

Whether or not she enjoyed her brief moments of freedom, however, is definitely up to debate.