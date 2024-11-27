Indoor cat finds his way home after weeks, and the poor thing looks traumatized

Hoss the cat finally found his way back home after six weeks, but his injuries bore witness to a hard life out on the streets.

In a viral TikTok video, the owner of the house cat announced that Hoss had escaped outside over six weeks ago.

The incident had shaken the whole family, who searched desperately for days – but the more time passed, the more their hopes of ever seeing the animal again dwindled.

Fortunately, Hoss returned home on his own but his time on the street had clearly taken its toll on him.

"When we found him, he was tiny and weak," the pet's owner told Newsweek.

"We actually found him lying in our yard. We were surprised since we started to lose hope."

To the shock of his owners, Hoss came back with a dangling ear and a chunk of his tail missing.

In the clip – which is captioned "he wasn't made for the streets" – he sits with his head down looking dejected.