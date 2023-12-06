Kitten adorably named "Soot" rescued by firefighters in burning house

East Haddam, Connecticut - When the adorable kitten affectionately named "Soot" was first found, he wasn't breathing, but thanks to the miraculous work of some firefighters, he'll be home healthy for Christmas!

The kitten named Soot was nursed back to health after being rescued from a burning house. © Screenshot/Facebook/East Haddam Fire Department

Firefighters from the East Haddam Fire Department in Connecticut were called to help at a burning house at the end of November.

As reported by WFSB Channel 3, flames and smoke were billowing from the second floor of a building. The firefighters not only managed to extinguish the fire but also to rescue numerous pets.

Among them was a black kitten, who, at first glance, did not escape the fire unscathed.

But the firefighters took care of the adorable ball of fur, gave him a heart-lung massage, administered oxygen, and then took him to a veterinary clinic.

Today, Soot is enjoying excellent health and has become the star of the department. The baby cat can thankfully celebrate Christmas in his old home and does not have to be on duty at the fire station any longer!