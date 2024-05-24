Kitten adorably "ruins" self-proclaimed cat-hater's life!

This cute kitten turned a self-proclaimed cat hater into her best buddy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@thetruckeduplife

On day 255 of living in the Arizonian wilderness, the TikTok creator, who goes by the name "That Guy," heard a noise under his trailer and found a little speckled gray kitten.

"What are you doing in the desert, my guy? Actually, I checked; you're a girl," he exclaims in a now-viral clip.

He wonders how the coyotes didn't get the kitten and where it came from before exclaiming: "I really don't like cats, but I guess you're my expense now."

That first video ends with That Guy showing off the food and litter box he bought for his unexpected companion.

This sweet clip boasts more than three million views, and thousands of commenters declared it the beginning of a beautiful friendship.