Kitten gets returned to the animal shelter when signs of dangerous disease emerge

Austin, Texas - Sally the cat has already experienced a lot of ups and downs in her ten months of life. The kitten even had to learn to walk again!

After several rounds of treatment, Sally the cat is on the road to recovery. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Austin Pets Alive!

Sally had luck on her side when she was adopted from the Texas animal shelter run by Austin Pets Alive!

Months after being brought home, however, poor Sally's legs suddenly gave out and she could no longer walk.

Worried, her new owners took her to a veterinary clinic – but the vet was not able to determine what was wrong with the four-legged friend.

As the organization announced in a post on Facebook, Sally was surrendered to the animal shelter just a few days later due to her unexplained state of health.

As it turned out, staff from Austin Pets Alive! discovered that Sally was suffering from Feline Infectious Peritonitis, or FIP for short.

FIP is a disease caused by viruses that can be fatal for cats if left untreated, the organization wrote.