Kitten hitches a ride in baby's stroller in adorable video

Alyssa Lyttle is a new mother, and one day, she noticed that something was wrong with her baby's stroller. Little did she know that this would be the beginning of a beautiful cat friendship!

Alyssa Lyttle from North Carolina is a new mom, and when she noticed her baby's stroller was a bit heavier than usual, she stumbled on a sweet furry surprise! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@theadventuresofboandbear

On her TikTok channel, the young woman shared a cute video that quickly went viral.

Alyssa rocked her baby for a few minutes but noticed that the stroller felt heavier than usual.

The on-screen text reads, "Was wondering why the stroller felt heavy..."

When Alyssa decided to get to the bottom of it, she was surprised to discover that a four-legged culprit was the cause of the problem.

Bo the cat had transformed the floor of the stroller into a mobile sleeping area and was now making himself comfortable, just like the baby one floor above him!

"I thought it was very cute and funny," said Alyssa in an interview with Newsweek. "It reminded me that he's my baby, too."