Kitten hitches a ride in baby's stroller in adorable video
Alyssa Lyttle is a new mother, and one day, she noticed that something was wrong with her baby's stroller. Little did she know that this would be the beginning of a beautiful cat friendship!
On her TikTok channel, the young woman shared a cute video that quickly went viral.
Alyssa rocked her baby for a few minutes but noticed that the stroller felt heavier than usual.
The on-screen text reads, "Was wondering why the stroller felt heavy..."
When Alyssa decided to get to the bottom of it, she was surprised to discover that a four-legged culprit was the cause of the problem.
Bo the cat had transformed the floor of the stroller into a mobile sleeping area and was now making himself comfortable, just like the baby one floor above him!
"I thought it was very cute and funny," said Alyssa in an interview with Newsweek. "It reminded me that he's my baby, too."
New mama hopes for a good relationship between beloved cat and new baby
As the young mother explained, she has a unique and emotional bond with her cat, forged over seven years together after taking in Bo and his siblings in 2018. The kittens tragically got sick, and Bo was the only survivor.
The kitty is very open-minded but still a little unsure of the baby. Nevertheless, Alyssa is confident that this will change quickly over time.
She sees the fact that Bo already wants to be close to the new arrival as a good omen!
"He had not done this before" Alyssa said of the stroller stowaway. "Now he does it all the time!"
