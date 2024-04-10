Kitten litter found hiding in hose bed of fire truck!

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - A routine equipment check at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department lead to an unusual furry discovery. Firefighters found four baby cats curled up in their truck's hose bed!

The firefighters quickly pulled the scared kittens out of the hose bed and kept them warm before transferring the babes to Grand Strand Humane Society for further care.

Early one morning at the end of March, Myrtle Beach firefighters were doing a routine equipment check when Chris Osterhaus heard soft meowing, as The Dodo reported.

The kittens found in the truck were very young but are doing just fine. © Screenshot/Facebook/Myrtle Beach City Government

A vet at the Grand Strand Humane Society determined that the four kittens found in the fire truck hose bed were very indeed young.

The firefighters' working theory is that the mama cat climbed into the fire truck to have the kittens when it was parked in Conway, South Carolina, for maintenance.

Unfortunately, firefighters have been unable to locate the mama cat.

Luckily, despite their mom's absence, the newborns, who are just a few weeks old, are "purrrfectly thriving!" the department shared in a Facebook update.

They've even got new names: Chief, Quint, Smokey, and Halligan.

"This was a surprise," Dana O'Brien, fire department emergency management specialist and public information officer. "Nothing quite like this has ever happened in our department before!"

Once these furballs are old enough, they will be put up for adoption. Until then, they're enjoying their foster family.