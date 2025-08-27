Kitten mourns its mother in heartbreaking viral video: "'it's okay, mama"

Malolos City, Philippines - At first glance, it's just a cute video of a little kitten sleepily relaxing on a roll of fabric. But behind the footage from the Philippines is actually a heartbreaking story: the cat has just lost its mother.

After the death of its mother cat, this kitten cuddled with the animal's body. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ai.yue3

Arisol Baltazar, who studies in Malolos City, filmed the tragic moment when the kitten suddenly snuggled up to the shrouded corpse after its mother's death.

"My cat just died and this was her kitten lying on top of her before we buried her..." writes Arisol on TikTok, where the footage was published.

The baby cat looks devastated as it snuggles up to the covered body of its mother cat, breathing heavily.

The scene was an unbearable sight for many viewers.

"No No pleaseee my heart Just can't," wrote one in dismay.

"'it's okay, mama.. I'll keep you warm..'" reads a particularly devastating comment.

"well my week is ruined," concludes a third after watching the clip.

