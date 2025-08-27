Kitten mourns its mother in heartbreaking viral video: "'it's okay, mama"
Malolos City, Philippines - At first glance, it's just a cute video of a little kitten sleepily relaxing on a roll of fabric. But behind the footage from the Philippines is actually a heartbreaking story: the cat has just lost its mother.
Arisol Baltazar, who studies in Malolos City, filmed the tragic moment when the kitten suddenly snuggled up to the shrouded corpse after its mother's death.
"My cat just died and this was her kitten lying on top of her before we buried her..." writes Arisol on TikTok, where the footage was published.
The baby cat looks devastated as it snuggles up to the covered body of its mother cat, breathing heavily.
The scene was an unbearable sight for many viewers.
"No No pleaseee my heart Just can't," wrote one in dismay.
"'it's okay, mama.. I'll keep you warm..'" reads a particularly devastating comment.
"well my week is ruined," concludes a third after watching the clip.
Is the mourning kitten also sick?
However, other users are also very worried about the little kitten, which many people think is also sick.
"Kitten isn’t looking too well either," writes one viewer worriedly.
"honey that kitten is sick as well," suggests another user. "please take it to the vet, it's breathing like it has upper respiratory."
"Heavy breathing and some 3rd eyelid showing. It could be grief but please also get the little one checked out for your own peace of mind. I’m sorry for your loss," added a third person.
In a follow-up post, the cat owner wrote, "thank you for all the concerns about the kitten. they are fine right now and is healthy."
She adds that "their mom died due to sudden heart attack so no need to worry that the kittens might get infected by their mom’s illness. i appreciate all of your concerns."
Even so, the pet owner also recently asked viewers for donations to take the kitten to the vet – just in case.
The kittens aren't the only ones mourning their mother, as Arisol also wrote about how much she misses her pet, saying "heaven is so lucky to have you there, my huwani :( i miss you so much."
Whoopsy, now we're all sobbing hysterically.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ai.yue3