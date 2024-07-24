Kittens shock TikToker by ringing her doorbell in late-night visit
Arizona - When a TikToker named Amanda's doorbell rang twice at 9:30 PM, she was worried there was an emergency... until she checked the security footage and realized stray baby cats were to blame!
Amanda is known for caring for stray cats in her neighborhood, but she never expected the animals to ring her doorbell at night.
The TikToker always leaves food and water out for the kittens.
"These sweet kitties have a hard life. I want to make sure that they have all the food and fresh water they can possibly need," she told Newsweek.
Even though it's a financial and emotional burden, Amanda is dedicated to helping the stray animals.
One evening, she was disrupted by repeated doorbell ringing.
"It sounded like a frantic ring from what we assumed was a neighbor," the cat lover said.
When she checked the security footage, she laughed out loud. Two stray kittens were sitting in front of her door, staring into the camera!
Stray cats look for help at Amanda's door
Amanda shared the super sweet footage on TikTok, and her video of the cats ringing her doorbell since garnered over a million views.
She told Newsweek the little cats were part of a litter she takes care of. Many viewers wanted to help this cat caregiver buy food and toys from her Amazon wishlist to support her work.
The cat lover was shocked and thrilled by the outpouring of love and support.
"This has been quite a journey since I posted that video. We feel very, very blessed. The more help I can get for these sweet babies, the more I can do for them," Amanda said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@mandapanda1017