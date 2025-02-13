Kitty gets caught doing the silliest thing in the middle of the night: "god forbid cats have hobbies"

Australia - This cat owner woke up in the middle of the night hearing voices coming from his living room, and he could hardly believe what he found there!

When Liam Maguire suddenly heard unusual noises in the middle of the night, his curiosity was piqued.



Walking quickly through the dark hallway, Liam went to investigate the source of the sounds.

When he arrived in the living room, he could hardly believe his eyes – his little black cat was lying comfortably on the sofa, right next to the remote control with the TV on.

It seemed as if the kitty had chosen a workout training program all by itself and was watching the show with great interest.

"Last night I woke up at 3am to the sound of someone suddenly talking really loudly in my house," says the onscreen text of a post showing off the strange scene.

"Actually terrifying," the TikToker wrote in the video's caption.

The clip went viral in no time at all and caused a sensation with commenters.