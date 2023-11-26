"Lifeless" cat rescued from garbage excels after heartwarming rescue!

Kidderminster, UK - When two garbagemen stumbled on a ball of fur, they thought it was simply a hat before looking further and discovering a poor black cat !

This cat made a remarkable recovery after being rescued from the garbage. © Screenshot/Facebook/Wyre Forest District Council

About a week ago, the black tomcat named Asher was not doing well at all. The little guy was so emaciated that the two men could barely free him from his hopeless situation.

With great sensitivity, they saved Asher from death and took him to the vet. As the BBC reported, the vet initially saw no chance of keeping the cat alive and suggested euthanizing the poor animal.

In the end, everyone involved decided to nurse Asher back to life — or at least to give it a try... and with success!

According to the vet, the cat is now doing "incredibly well."

The black furry friend has been gaining weight every day and, as is typical of cats, was becoming increasingly mischievous.