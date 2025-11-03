Lonely cat is transformed by new kitten sibling in adorable video

Philippines - This before-and-after has the internet swooning! After noticing her cat was looking a little lonely, one pet owner decided to give him a magical gift that would change everything.

Tofu the cat was appeared quite lonely and bored lately, which led his owner to make a life-changing decision. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tofurfect

The owner of the Siamese cat named Tofu knows her pet very well, so she quickly realized that something was wrong.

The four-legged friend seemed strangely lonely and bored, and in a viral video, Tofu can be seen sitting rather sadly alone in the apartment, meowing timidly and attempting to play with some toys.

It was then clear to her owner that Tofu needed a friend.

So, in came a new kitten named Tiramisu!

Tofu's mood change was obvious – he was soon leaping around, playing energetically with her baby sibling.

The two even cuddled up together and shared a few kisses.

"best decision ever," the cat owner wrote in the caption.