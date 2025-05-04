Lonely cat's life is forever changed by new kitten sibling!

A cat 's days can be lonely and dull. Thanks to a new furry friend, however, this feline's everyday life is now filled with fun and games, and a viral video has captured their sweet story!

The owner shows the emotional moments of the cat friends on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@namii_robin

The heartwarming clip shared on TikTok begins with a bored orange cat obviously looking for something to do.

The curious furball is filmed gazing out of the window, lounging on the floor, and half-heartedly playing with toys, but nothing seems to really captivate her.

Then, however, there's a cut, and the kitty's monotonous life takes a wonderful turn: a second cat moves in!

At first, the orange cat meets the new arrival with some skepticism, but gradually, she thaws out.

The kitten slowly wins her heart, and soon, the two are inseparable. They romp around, fighting playfully and even cuddling together.

The clip became a quick hit on TikTok, earning over 500,000 views and 70,000 likes since it was posted last week.