Look out, NASCAR! Paralyzed cat "has no fear" with his custom wheels

This little cat has a big personality, and his custom wheelchair helps him explore the world to his heart's content!

This little cat has a big personality, and his custom wheelchair helps him explore the world to his heart's content! © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/The Dodo

Spunky rescue cat HarPURR has paralyzed back legs, but that doesn't stop him from racing around the backyard in his custom wheelchair. Even when he's without the wheels, HarPURR is still rambunctious as ever and can climb his indoor cat tree using just his forearms!

"He’s full of spunk and vivacity. He likes to climb to the ceiling he has no fear and, of course, he’s never unsupervised," his owner Shannon told the Dodo.



"He loves running over into the front yard… he is as energetic as he is and full of life. He also knows to take those moments and he really just soaks in all the air and smells. When he wants to do something nothing gets in his way. He never ceases to amaze me."

But this kitty – who now has over 55,000 followers and counting on Instagram – wasn't always so brazen! It took the love of a special friend to get him to come out of his shell.