Look out, NASCAR! Paralyzed cat "has no fear" with his custom wheels
This little cat has a big personality, and his custom wheelchair helps him explore the world to his heart's content!
Spunky rescue cat HarPURR has paralyzed back legs, but that doesn't stop him from racing around the backyard in his custom wheelchair. Even when he's without the wheels, HarPURR is still rambunctious as ever and can climb his indoor cat tree using just his forearms!
"He’s full of spunk and vivacity. He likes to climb to the ceiling he has no fear and, of course, he’s never unsupervised," his owner Shannon told the Dodo.
"He loves running over into the front yard… he is as energetic as he is and full of life. He also knows to take those moments and he really just soaks in all the air and smells. When he wants to do something nothing gets in his way. He never ceases to amaze me."
But this kitty – who now has over 55,000 followers and counting on Instagram – wasn't always so brazen! It took the love of a special friend to get him to come out of his shell.
HarPURR the paralyzed cat finds forever friends at Mojo's Hope animal rescue
When his owner Shannon first adopted the kitty, apparently he was fairly shy until an older dog at Mojo’s Hope animal rescue was able to get him to come out of his shell.
"We brought him to Mojo’s Hope, which is our rescue. He was spunky from day one. No matter what he was presented with, he just did it," Shannon said. "I wanted to make sure he had gotten some socialization in with other animals. I brought our amazing Mama Mentor Cinder. She really helped foster his personality. It was the cutest thing in the universe."
We're so glad that HarPURR was able to become his best self! What do you think of his spiffy ride?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/The Dodo