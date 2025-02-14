Loyal cat sits by the roadside every morning for the sweetest reason

Canada - Leo the sweet cat obviously cares about the welfare of his tiny humans! A viral TikTok video shows what this looks like, and it's just as adorable as you think.

When mother Angela Minichilli pulled out her smartphone in the morning and pressed "record," she already knew what was going to happen.

That's because this scene plays out every morning of the week!

When Angela's children set off for school, they are not alone.

Every morning, Leo the cat accompanies the young pupils out the front door and to the street, where the two children then get on the school bus.

A video shows Leo sitting patiently on the snow-covered driveway to make sure that his two human siblings have safely boarded the school bus.

Only when the vehicle starts moving again and the cat's task is complete does the animal leave his position and return to the warm house.