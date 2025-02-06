Man moves in with his fiancée – when their two cats meet, hearts melt
For most couples, moving into their first home together is a big step. Things get even more eventful when animals are involved in this change, as in the case of these two cats.
A TikToker recently wrote that their fiancée and his beloved pet cat had moved in.
Naturally, the couple was a bit unsure as to how their two felines would react to each other.
Looks like they didn't have anything to worry about – it was clearly love at first sight!
"my fiancé (& his cat) moved in with me & now our cats look at each other like this," the TikToker wrote in overlay text of a now-viral video showing the kitty love firsthand.
Commenters lapped it up, with one saying, "I think they are also fiances" as PrettyLitter Inc cheekily asked, "Hi can I go to their wedding?"
Even the official brand account for Audible got in on the action, writing, "Two love stories in one? We're invested."
Many TikTok users pointed out how the cats resemble the lovestruck kitties from Disney's 1970 animated film The Aristocats.
Other commenters begged for a double wedding ceremony, complete with tiny bride and groom cat outfits!
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@rotten.friend .