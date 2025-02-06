Man moves in with his fiancée – when their two cats meet, hearts melt

For most couples, moving into their first home together is a big step. Things get even more eventful when animals are involved in this change, as in the case of these two cats .

For most couples, moving into their first home together is a big step. Things get even more eventful when animals are involved in this change, as in the case of these two cats. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rotten.friend

A TikToker recently wrote that their fiancée and his beloved pet cat had moved in.

Naturally, the couple was a bit unsure as to how their two felines would react to each other.

Looks like they didn't have anything to worry about – it was clearly love at first sight!

"my fiancé (& his cat) moved in with me & now our cats look at each other like this," the TikToker wrote in overlay text of a now-viral video showing the kitty love firsthand.

Commenters lapped it up, with one saying, "I think they are also fiances" as PrettyLitter Inc cheekily asked, "Hi can I go to their wedding?"



Even the official brand account for Audible got in on the action, writing, "Two love stories in one? We're invested."