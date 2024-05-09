Mischievous cats try to bunk with their lizard sibling!
Los Angeles, California - When a pet owner couldn't find her two cats, she could have never guessed where the kitties would turn up... in the lizard tank! A viral TikTok video caught it all.
Chrisy was surprised when she couldn't find her two cats anywhere.
She searched the whole apartment until she finally took a closer look at the terrarium for her lizard, Tina.
A viral video shows the moment when the pet owner found her cats.
Christ was amazed to see that the reptile was no longer alone in the enclosure!
Her furry friends had also made themselves comfortable in it, and Tina the Bearded Dragon was even cuddled up with one of them.
Viral TikTok video shows curious cats and their lizard pal
Chrisy hurried to remove the cats from the enclosure.
"I don't think they'd ever hurt Tina intentionally, but we separate them for her safety," Chrisy told Newsweek.
The mother-of-four eventually found out that her toddler had accidentally left the door open, allowing the cats to gain unauthorized access.
However, the kitties' actions have little to do with love for the lizard.
"As kittens, they would sit at the top of the tank for the warm lights," Chrisy said.
"There was an incident where they broke the lid, and we found them in the tank. After that, they were banned for good."
Banned until now, that is!
A follow-up video clarified that the ban is back on, however. Sorry, kitties!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coolmumzzz