Mischievous cats try to bunk with their lizard sibling!

Los Angeles, California - When a pet owner couldn't find her two cats , she could have never guessed where the kitties would turn up... in the lizard tank! A viral TikTok video caught it all.

Chrisy is amazed at what her cats are doing! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@coolmumzzz

Chrisy was surprised when she couldn't find her two cats anywhere.

She searched the whole apartment until she finally took a closer look at the terrarium for her lizard, Tina.

A viral video shows the moment when the pet owner found her cats.

Christ was amazed to see that the reptile was no longer alone in the enclosure!

Her furry friends had also made themselves comfortable in it, and Tina the Bearded Dragon was even cuddled up with one of them.